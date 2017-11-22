Amazon: offerte del 22 novembre

Il Black Friday è alle porte ma già si possono trovare offerte in promozione in anteprima.
Vediamo quelle del 22 novembre
- DOSS Cassa bluetooth Impermeabile IPX6
- Fellowes Distruggidocumenti 62Mc a micro-frammento, 10 fogli
- D-Link DHP-701AV KIT Adattatore Powerline AV2 2000 HD, Porte Gigabit 10/100/1000 Mbps, Bianco
- ebook in offerta
- Kindle Paperwhite
- Tablet Fire HD 8
- Tablet Fire 7
- D-Link DSL-3782 Modem Router (Wireless, Dual-Band AC1200 Mbps, VDSL/ADSL, Compatibile Fibra)
- HP Pavilion x360 14-ba001nl Notebook Convertibile (Display da 14″, Processore Intel Pentium 4415U, 2.3 GHz, SDD da 128 MB, 8 GB di RAM, Intel HD 610, Argento Naturale)
- 3 mesi di Amazon Music Unlimited a soli 0.99€
- Netgear Arlo Q VMC3040-100PES Videocamera di Sicurezza Cloud Wireless N600 (Risoluzione 1080p HD, Visione Beamforming, Rete Ospiti, Parental Control, IPv6, Configurazione Semplice, WPS/Reset, Tether App)
- TP-Link RE650 Range Extender Ripetitore Wi-Fi Dual Band MU-MIMO AC 2600 (Modalità Access Point, 1 Porta Gigabit,Led On/Off, Gestione App Tether)
- TP-Link TL-WPA7510 KIT AV1000 Gigabit Powerline AC750 Wi-Fi Kit wireless (Dual Band, 2 Gigabit Port, Plug and Play, HomePlug AV2, Pulsante Wi-Fi Clone, Tasto LED On/Off, Bianco)
- DOSS Cassa bluetooth
Se volete vedere altre promozioni e sconti ecco tutte le offerte Amazon sul Black Friday.